Hawks fall down early, blown out by Knicks 122-101

The Atlanta Hawks were back at home to take on the New York Knicks.

The Hawks have been trying to leap the Knicks in the standings, and a win tonight could've helped them get closer.

It was a tough start for the Hawks, as they shot 30% from the field. On the other hand, it felt like the Knicks could barely miss, shooting 52% percent. The Knicks lead was as much as 20 points, and a 4-point run before the end of the first saw the Hawks trail by 16.

Hustled for the 2-for-1 to end the quarter ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/Pa8N20M4hd — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 16, 2023

The Hawks second unit did their best to trim the lead down to start the second, but the Knicks could not seem to miss from the three-point line.

The starters came back in and cut down the Knicks lead at some point. De’Andre Hunter knocked down this three in the second quarter.

Let's go around the horn! pic.twitter.com/cGe9JieIVA — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 16, 2023

The Knicks came right back and poured it on the Hawks down the stretch of the quarter, and led 66-44 going into halftime.

Trae Young dished out this assist to Clint Capela in the third quarter.

Trae drops one off to CC pic.twitter.com/0B59ehUGCP — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 16, 2023

Down the stretch of the third, the Hawks cut their deficit down to 11 points. AJ Griffin went strong to the rim against Julius Randle and was able to score the bucket.

Even though the energy was better late in the third, the Knicks still had an answer for the Hawks, and led 91-76 after three quarters.

The fourth quarter was much of the same as the entire game, with the Hawks showing a small spurt and then the Knicks going on a run. At the end, the Hawks just didn’t do enough, and the Knicks comfortably took the 122-101 win.

Young finished with 19 points and 11 assists and Hunter finished with 20 points.

The Hawks will be back in action next Friday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.