Preview: Hawks look to bounce back in Phoenix

The Atlanta Hawks will continue their road trip on Wednesday evening with a matchup against the Phoenix Suns. The Hawks will be looking to get back to the .500 mark on the season after dropping the first game of their road trip in Portland. Dejounte Murray’s 40 points were not enough as the Trail Blazers scored at will on Atlanta’s defense.

Phoenix has struggled in the absence of Devin Booker, but they have began to turn things around of late. The Suns have won six of their last seven games and will be looking to win their third straight game on Wednesday.

Atlanta on the other hand has lost four of their last five games on the heels of their five-game winning streak. The Hawks continue to struggle defensively and down the stretch closing out games. One advantage Atlanta does appear to have in this spot is they are the healthier team. Phoenix has three rotation guards out of the lineup.

The Suns have stayed afloat since Chris Paul returned from his injury, as he, Deandre Ayton and Miles Bridges have carried the load as Phoenix has started to turn things around. This will be a challenging game for the Hawks vs. an experienced and well coached Suns group. Phoenix is 19-8 on their home floor this season.

Injury Report

The Hawks list Trae Young (right ankle soreness) as probable for Wednesday’s matchup. It would be a shock to say the least if Young missed this primetime matchup, barring a downgrade in his status.

The Suns will be without Booker, Jae Crowder (away from team), Cameron Payne and Landry Shamet for this matchup.

Odds

Atlanta is a 1.5-point underdog vs. the Suns as of early Wednesday morning.

Game Info

Game Date & Time: Weds. Feb. 1, 10 pm ET

Location: Footprint Center

TV: ESPN, BSSE

Streaming: ESPN App, Bally Sports App

Radio: 92.9 The Game