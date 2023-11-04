Hawks control second half to defeat New Orleans Pelicans, 123-105

The Atlanta Hawks defeated the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday, November 4th by a final score of 123-105. Quin Snyder started the game with Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, De’Andre Hunter, Jalen Johnson, and Clint Capela. The Pelicans started with CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, and Jonas Valanciunas.

Jalen Johnson scored the first basket of the game on a nice dribble attack while defended by Williamson. The Hawks got off to another sluggish start with a couple of missed free throws and careless turnovers. Bogdan Bogdanovic was the first substitution, checking in for Trae Young with seven minutes remaining. Saddiq Bey entered shortly after and provided a quick five points on a second-chance basket and a corner three. Garrison Mathews saw his first rotation minutes of the season, checking into the game with a score of 26-20.

Bogi scored 10 points in the first 4 minutes of the 2nd ♨️ pic.twitter.com/3HrkTEaFKF — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 4, 2023

After one quarter of play, the Hawks trailed the Pelicans 35-27. Bey led the way with ten points, while Johnson and Murray combined for thirteen. Herb Jones scored eleven points on 5-for-7 shooting. Hunter left the game with a right pinky dislocation.

The Hawks went on a 14-6 run in the first four minutes of the second quarter, tying the game at 41. After losing the first quarter by eight points, the Hawks narrowly outscored the Pelicans in the second quarter, 26-25. Bogdanovic and Bey were leading the way, both in double-figure scoring. Trae Young, though 2-for-8 from the field, amassed six assists and three rebounds, while Jalen Johnson scored nine with four rebounds and two assists. Johnson and Hunter each accumulated three fouls.

The Hawks began the second half with the starters, as Hunter was cleared to re-enter the game. The Hawks outscored the Pelicans by twelve through the midway point of the third, grabbing a 76-71 lead thanks to back-to-back threes from Trae Young.

Hunter and Murray both knocked down triples to follow, extending the lead to 10 for the Hawks. Young scored 11 points in the third. Zion had a game-high 19 points while rookie Jordan Hawkins continued to keep the Pelicans in it, knocking down his third and fourth three-pointers of the game. The Hawks led 94-83 entering the fourth after outscoring the Pelicans by 18 in the third.

Onyeka Okongwu knocked down two three-pointers on back-to-back possessions early in the fourth quarter.

The Hawks continued to play great defense, rotating when needed and protecting the rim. While stringing together stops, the Hawks were able to capitalize offensively with a three from Trae Young putting them up by 13. The Hawks controlled the entirety of the fourth quarter, not giving the Pelicans a chance to get back in the game. The Hawks saw seven players in double figures (Young, Murray, Bogdanovic, Bey, Johnson, Capela, Okongwu). Young finished the game with 22 points and 12 assists, while Jalen Johnson had another exceptional run racking up 21 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists. Dejounte Murray also filled the stat sheet with 22 points, 8 rebounds, and seven assists. Williamson led the way for the Pelicans with 25 points.