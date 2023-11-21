Hawks surrender 20-point lead, lose 157-152 to Indiana Pacers in high-scoring contest

The Indiana Pacers were in town to face the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday evening for an In-Season Tournament matchup.

Coming into the game, the Hawks were 1-1 in the In-Season Tournament while the Pacers were 2-0. So far this season, both teams are top 10 in offense, and many were expecting this one to be a high-scoring affair.

Trae Young popped it off with a three to put the Hawks on the board.

Early Icy Range pic.twitter.com/Znpa2zeqGe — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 22, 2023

Jalen Johnson did a little bit of everything in the first quarter for the Hawks, whether it was scoring or on the defensive glass.

JJ rebound

JJ fastbreak

JJ JAM pic.twitter.com/ZWDknX3xVL — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 22, 2023

This game definitely lived up to the high-scoring expectations, and after the 1st quarter the Hawks led 40-34. Johnson continued his do-it-all game into the second quarter, finding Saddiq Bey in the corner for a wide-open three.

Point Jalen ➡️ Saddiq B3y pic.twitter.com/ImVYHYb2bX — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 22, 2023

Bogdan Bogdanovic was the star of the first half. Even with three fouls in the first quarter, Bogdanovic was able to scorch the Pacers for 22 points in the half.

Bogi showing off his scoring ability and his flexibility pic.twitter.com/5y5YIKssLB — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 22, 2023

The entire Hawks team seemed to pick up on Bogdanovic’s energy, and they started shooting lights out as well. At one point, the Hawks were up as much as 20 points and started having fun while dominating the game.

During the process, the Hawks set their franchise record in points in a half with 86, as they led the Pavers by 13 points going into the second half. Both teams continued their high scoring to start the second half, and the Pacers caught fire trimming their deficit to single digits.

The Hawks would extend their lead by to double digits, but Tyrese Halliburton kept the Pacers afloat knocking down several threes, and eventually helped them tie the game late in the third. Halliburton did not let up in the quarter, scoring 24 in the quarter alone and giving the Pacers a 119-114 lead to go into the fourth.

The Pacers extended their lead by double digits in the fourth quarter, and it was now the Hawks looking to fight back into the game. Shots started falling for the Hawks down the stretch, including these back-to-back threes from Dejounte Murray.

3-J Murray back to back pic.twitter.com/I04JrpGauu — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 22, 2023

Wheewwww This Game pic.twitter.com/OzZTRQEMuc — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 22, 2023

For about 4 minutes, the Hawks and Pacers traded big basket after big basket. Buddy Hield caught fire late for the Pacers and hit a go-ahead three with less than a minute remaining to give them a three-point lead. With 34.6 seconds left the Pacers had possession and turned the ball over, and Murray went for the two but missed. From there, the Pacers ran the clock out and walked away with a victory.

Young finished with 38 points and eight assists, Bogdanovic finished with 26 points, and Murray finished with 28 points. The Hawks will be back in action tomorrow against the Brooklyn Nets.