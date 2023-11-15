Hawks lose to Knicks 116-114 in wire-to-wire game

The New York Knicks were in town on Wednesday evening to take on the Atlanta Hawks. After a win against the Detroit Pistons, the Hawks were looking to come back home and take a victory on the second night of a back-to-back.

The last time these two teams played against each other, the Knicks were almost flawless from the three-point line — and the first quarter of this game felt the exact way. The Knicks hit a string of threes and the Hawks were instantly battling a double-digit deficit.

Bogdan Bogdanovic came off the bench and tried to give the Hawks a jolt of energy with this and-1.

Bogi gets crafty for the and-1 pic.twitter.com/QV8i5kjdWe — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 16, 2023

The Hawks couldn't get much going in the first quarter and went into the second trailing 33-22. Jalen Johnson and Bogdanovic provided a huge spark to start the quarter, which helped the Hawks cut their deficit down to five points.

The Knicks would increase their lead, but the Hawks kept fighting. Saddiq Bey joined in on the fun, and the Hawks eventually took the lead with 3:45 left in the first half. Going into halftime the Hawks trailed the Knicks 57-56.

Saddiq raining 3s and bringing the thunder! pic.twitter.com/ZQ8gyA0qsm — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 16, 2023

The Hawks trailed for most of the third but kept the game within reach. Young connected with Clint Capela on this one-hand alley-oop dunk.

Bogdanovic continued his hot shooting in the game, knocking down a three-pointer and pointing at the fans in the crowd.

Bogi cashes in from 3 and points to Quavo pic.twitter.com/9oS0eJYnRy — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 16, 2023

Heading into the fourth, the Hawks trailed the Knicks 87-81. It was a back-and-forth battle between both teams, and the Hawks were able to grab the lead down the stretch. They kept their foot on the pedal and extended their lead by seven points with 5:20 left in the game.

The Knicks didn't let that phase them and went on an 8-0 run to regain the lead. Murray had his mid-range working late in the game, keeping the Hawks afloat down the stretch.

DJ with another gnarly crossover and mid-range, goodness pic.twitter.com/TOPxjIs8MP — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 16, 2023

With 1:13 left in the game, both teams were tied. The Knicks went down and scored, and Young came back down the court and was fouled but split his free throws. The Knicks scored with 18 seconds left and held a three-point lead.

The Hawks quickly scored a two and fouled the Knicks with eight seconds left. Down three points, the Hawks came out of the timeout and Bogdanovic attempted a three that missed. The Knicks had the chance to inbound the ball but were called for a five-second violation, giving the Hawks another chance to tie the game. Murray was fouled, went to the line, and was only able to shoot one free throw, as the second attempt was negated because of a lane violation. From there, the Knicks dribbled the ball out and took the win.

Bogdanovic finished with 28 points, Johnson finished with 18 points, Bey finished with 16 points, and Young finished with 15 points and 17 assists.