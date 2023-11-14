Hawks at Pistons, In-Season Tournament: start time, TV, streaming, radio, game thread

The Hawks travel to Detroit to take on the Pistons in their first game of the In-Season Tournament. It’s a game that still counts in the regular season standings in addition to the implications for progressing toward the newly minted NBA Cup, so there is a little bit extra at stake tonight.

Trae Young has been ruled out for personal reasons as he recently welcomed his second child into the world. Please join in the comments below as you follow along.

Where, When, and How to Watch and Listen

Location: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

Start Time: 7:00 ET PM

TV: Bally Sports Southeast (BSSE)

Radio: Sports Radio 92.9 the Game (WZGC-FM)

Streaming: Bally Sports+, The Bally Sports app, and BallySports.com