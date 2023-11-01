Hawks win third straight game, defeat Wizards 130-121

The Atlanta Hawks were at home on Wednesday evening to take on the Washington Wizards. After winning their last two games, the Hawks were looking to add to their winning streak against a divisional opponent that made a few changes over the offseason.

After a 41-point performance against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Dejounte Murray kept the ball rolling and knocked down a three to start the game.

DJ's fuse is still lit pic.twitter.com/gpz1UcYtsb — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 1, 2023

The Hawks did trail the Wizards through the first quarter, with Jordan Poole scoring 10 points. Bogdan Bogdanovic came off the bench and gave the team a boost, hitting a string of shots to keep them close.

A Bogi bucket

A Bogi steal

Another Bogi bucket pic.twitter.com/fnBOK0ovuH — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 1, 2023

The Hawks took a two-point lead late in the quarter, but the Wizards stormed back and ended the quarter on top, 30-25. The Wizards kept their foot on the gas going into the second quarter, taking a 10-point lead early. Trae Young knocked down his first three of the game to cut the lead Wizards lead down to seven.

The Hawks continued to chip away at the Wizards lead and tied the game at 44 with 4:53 left in the first half. From there, the Hawks didn't look back for the rest of the half and took a nine-point lead with less than two minutes remaining. Young pulled out his magician tricks down the stretch with this nice pass to Murray for a three.

Going into halftime, the Hawks led 59-51. The Hawks didn't stop there and continued to put pressure on the Wizards, taking a 14-point lead early in the third quarter. The lead quickly jumped to 21 points. Clint Capela got in on the fun with this easy layup at the rim.

CC with the And-1 and the 2-step pic.twitter.com/vRUskxknCB — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 2, 2023

But you can't have fun without Murray.

DJ brought out the WINDMILL pic.twitter.com/qtxwvKfZI5 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 2, 2023

The Wizards made a short push at the end of the quarter, but the Hawks still had a hefty lead going into the fourth quarter, 99-82.

Okongwu started off the fourth quarter with a three.

The Hawks had control of the entire fourth quarter until the end when the Washington third string tried to make a comeback, but the deficit was too large. Murray finished with 24 points, while Young and Hunter finished with 23 points. In all, seven Hawks players finished in double digits.

The Hawks will be in New Orleans on Saturday to face the Pelicans.