Wizards at Hawks: start time, TV, streaming, radio, game thread

The Atlanta Hawks meet the new look Washington Wizards for the first time this season. Gone are Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis, and in is Jordan Poole as Atlanta aims to defeat a rebuilding team to move to 3-2 on the season.

Please join in the comments below as you follow along.

Where, When, and How to Watch and Listen

Location: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

Start Time: 7:30 ET PM

TV: Bally Sports Southeast (BSSE)

Radio: Sports Radio 92.9 the Game (WZGC-FM)

Streaming: Bally Sports+, The Bally Sports app, and BallySports.com