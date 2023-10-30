Dejounte Murray, Hawks dominate second half to defeat Timberwolves 127-113

The Atlanta Hawks defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves at home on Monday night, a day after a win in Milwaukee. Thanks to an incredible performance from Dejounte Murray, the Hawks won handily by a final score of 127-113. Quin Snyder used the same starting lineup as the previous night: Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, De’Andre Hunter, Jalen Johnson, and Clint Capela.

The Hawks wasted no time before scoring. Trae Young scored on a floater for the first points of the game, followed by back-to-back threes from Johnson and Hunter. The Timberwolves responded with a 10-0 run and led 42-35 by the end of the first quarter. Although the Hawks hit six three-pointers, the Timberwolves had 10 of their own. Anthony Edwards and Naz Reid combined for seven threes and 23 points. Seven players contributed points for the Hawks after the first quarter.

The Hawks struggled to string together defensive stops and found themselves with a 12-point deficit halfway through the second quarter. Scoring wasn’t as much of an issue, as Bey already made his third triple of the half.

Anthony Edwards could not be stopped in the first half, scoring 20 points on just nine field goal attempts. The Hawks entered halftime with a 79-60 deficit. Young led the way with 12 points, while Murray and Bey both had 11.

Capela was exceptional defensively to start the second half, increasing his block total to five for the game. The game turned around for the Hawks in the third quarter, mainly thanks to Dejounte Murray. He scored 22 points in the third quarter alone and tied the game up at 98 just before the fourth quarter on a last-second shot.

CLEAR OUT FOR FIVE



33 IN THREE QUARTERS pic.twitter.com/Aqx0hokavr — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) October 31, 2023

Murray’s hot hand extended to the fourth quarter, scoring two quick buckets. His energy spread to Trae Young, who added a quick five points alongside him. This led to a 111-110 lead for the Hawks with roughly eight minutes to go in the contest. Continuing a dominant quarter, Jalen Johnson punctuated the game with an emphatic slam on a lob from Trae with four minutes remaining.

Put it on repeat pic.twitter.com/dyPaEw9rYK — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) October 31, 2023

Dejounte Murray finished with a career-high 41 points. Other notable contributions were 24 points from Trae Young as well as double digit scoring nights from Hunter, Bey, Johnson, and Okongwu. The Hawks outscored the Timberwolves 67-34 in the second half on their way to victory.