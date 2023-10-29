Hawks at Bucks: start time, TV, streaming, radio, game thread

Atlanta looks to pick up their first win of the season against a bona fide contender for the title, the Milwaukee Bucks. New acquisition Damian Lillard has acquitted himself well since the offseason trade to bring him to Wisconsin to pair with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Khris Middleton will not play tonight as the team is managing his load in his return from an offseason knee surgery. Wesley Matthews Sr. will be out for the Hawks and Seth Lundy and Miles Norris are with the College Park Skyhawks, but all other players are available for Atlanta.

Where, When, and How to Watch and Listen

Location: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Start Time: 7:00 ET PM

TV: Bally Sports Southeast (BSSE)

Radio: Sports Radio 92.9 the Game (WZGC-FM)

Streaming: Bally Sports+, The Bally Sports app, and BallySports.com