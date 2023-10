At long last, the Atlanta Hawks have returned to regular season action for the 2023-24 NBA season. Join in the comments below as the Hawks head up I-85 to take on the Charlotte Hornets.

Where, When, and How to Watch and Listen

Location: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Start Time: 7:00 ET PM

TV: Bally Sports Southeast (BSSE)

Radio: Sports Radio 92.9 the Game

Streaming: Bally Sports+, The Bally Sports app, and BallySports.com