2023-24 Atlanta Hawks player preview: Seth Lundy

Seth Lundy is entering his rookie season for the Hawks having one of the most important skillsets a player could have while on the floor.

Three-point shooting has become a need in the NBA through this era, and Lundy has the skills to be a serviceable perimeter shooter in his career.

In 2023 Las Vegas Summer League, Lundy showed that he can knock down shots when given the chance. He's not the most athletic player, but his instincts and IQ can keep him on the court. At Penn State, he shot 45% from the floor and 40% from three, showcasing his ability to shoot.

“Summer League was fun, it was a lot of different experiences because it was new for us, and being able to share the floor with some of my future teammates,” Lundy said during media day.

Going into the preseason, Lundy was able to build on his summer, and he had numerous opportunities to show why he should be on the court. The Hawks were fighting back to win the game or keep the lead, and Lundy was there with the clutch shots to seal the game. Not only did he show what he can do on offense, but he had a few glimpses on defense as well.

Seth Lundy took over on offense and defense down the stretch to seal our W pic.twitter.com/0ba3WVycdZ — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) October 13, 2023

Having one of the best three-point shooters at your disposal in assistant general manager Kyle Korver has been big for Lundy, and he talked about his mentorship during media day.

“One thing about Kyle, you gotta love what he does,” Lundy said. “He's a great person overall, obviously he had a great career, shooting almost 43% for his whole career, so I take advantage of that. I talk to him all the time, we text frequently, and for him to be in the front office and to be on the court and work with me, it's a blessing.”

Though Lundy has some good qualities, he'll most likely be at College Park with the Skyhawks, as the Hawks already have depth at his position. Lundy will be able to work on other parts of his game and improve in certain areas.

One thing we do know is if the Hawks are in ever need of a shooter, Lundy will be the right person for the job.