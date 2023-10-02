2023 NBA Preseason: Hawks media day live thread

We have braved the wilderness of the offseason and finally arrived at our destination.

Today, the Atlanta Hawks are holding their annual media day, which signals the unofficial tipping off of the 2023-24 season for the team. Players and coaches are holding ‘entrance interviews’ with media availability, so quotes will likely be floating around the internet about expectations for the upcoming 6-8 months for the franchise.

I’ll update this thread with the interesting snippets I see throughout the day. Please follow along in the comments below.