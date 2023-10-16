Hawks at Pacers: start time, tv, streaming, radio, game thread

The Atlanta Hawks leave the friendly confines of Metro Atlanta for the first time this season to face the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis. All players traveled for the penultimate preseason matchup, so we will monitor if De’Andre Hunter makes his season debut.

Please join in the comments below as you follow along.

Where, When, and How to Watch and Listen

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Start Time: 7:00 ET PM

TV: Bally Sports Southeast (BSSE) [Pacers broadcast only]

Radio: Sports Radio 92.9 the Game

Streaming: Bally Sports+, The Bally Sports app, and BallySports.com