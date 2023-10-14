Hawks defeat Pelicans in College Park for third preseason win, 110-105

The Atlanta Hawks faced off against the New Orleans Pelicans at Gateway Center, home of the College Park Skyhawks. This would be the third preseason win for the Hawks, after winning the first two in thriller fashion.

The starting lineups were as follows:

Hawks: Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Onyeka Okongwu, Bruno Fernando

Pelicans: CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas

Out for the Hawks were Saddiq Bey, Clint Capela, and De’Andre Hunter, while Cody Zeller was the sole man out for the Pelicans.

The offense was relatively stagnant to start, but a three from Trae well behind the arc followed by a steal and score from Dejounte Murray seemed to set things in motion.

Trae for 3



DJ steals and gets 2 more pic.twitter.com/KUH9GLrNoS — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) October 14, 2023

Jalen Johnson was the first substitution of the night, checking in for Bruno Fernando halfway through quarter one. Next, it was AJ Griffin and Wes Matthews who entered the game with a few minutes remaining in the quarter.

The Hawks ended the first quarter with a 28-21 lead. Notably, Dejounte Murray racked up an impressive four steals, but he matched it with four turnovers. Jalen Johnson finished the quarter with three assists, including another lob to Onyeka Okongwu.

Don't blink or you'll miss the latest JJ-OO production. pic.twitter.com/rFHMG81c9d — Bally Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnBally) October 14, 2023

After hitting a layup he believed he was fouled on, Trae Young had some words with a referee and garnered an early technical foul.

The Hawks held Ingram and McCollum to a combined 1-for-11 from the field and seven turnovers going into half with a 54-36 lead. Trae Young finished the half with a game high 13 points. Neither team looked entirely sharp offensively, and the Hawks were just 3-for-21 from three. Surprisingly, AJ Griffin finished 0-for-4 from three.

The Hawks started the second half with all of their original starters except with Jalen Johnson in for Bruno Fernando. Onyeka Okongwu opened the half with an aggressive (and impressive) windmill slam to add onto the lead.

Building windmills in College Park. pic.twitter.com/kCHXOSahQu — Bally Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnBally) October 14, 2023

By midway through the third quarter, Young, Murray, and Johnson exited the game for the last time, with Okongwu exiting shortly after. Mouhamed Gueye would then enter for the first time of the game. The Hawks were outscored in the third by a margin of 35-28, with the Pelicans closing the gap to 82-71 entering the fourth.

Trent Forrest, Garrison Mathews, and Patty Mills entered the game to start the fourth quarter. Mathews made quick work, knocking down three triples in just 3 minutes of play. Partly thanks to a quick eight points from Gueye, the Hawks held a 97-82 lead with Miles Norris entering the game.

Garrison Mathews has 9 points in 3 minutes. pic.twitter.com/12gXggeZGL — Kevin Chouinard (@KLChouinard) October 14, 2023

Up six with a few minutes to go, Lundy was fouled on a three-point attempt where he then knocked down all three at the stripe. After snagging a defensive rebound, Seth Lundy hit a dagger three to go up 9 points with a minute to go. Mathews knocked down a free throw for the Hawks’ final point of the game. The Hawks defeated the Pelicans 110-105.

Young, Okongwu, Murray, Johnson, Gueye, and Mathews all finished in double figures, with Okongwu registering a team-high 18 points. Jalen Johnson was arguably the star of the proceedings, finishing with 17 points and seven assists.