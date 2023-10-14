Pelicans at Hawks: start time, tv, streaming, radio, game thread

For the first time ever, the Atlanta Hawks will host a game in Gateway Center Arena in nearby College Park. The home of the College Park Skyhawks and the Atlanta Dream will now welcome the New Orleans Pelicans into town for preseason action on a Saturday afternoon.

Where, When, and How to Watch and Listen

Location: Gateway Center Arena, College Park, GA

Start Time: 3:30 ET PM

TV: Bally Sports Southeast (BSSE)

Radio: Sports Radio 92.9 the Game

Streaming: Bally Sports+, The Bally Sports app, and BallySports.com