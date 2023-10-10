Cavaliers at Hawks: start time, tv, streaming, radio, game thread

The Atlanta Hawks tip off their preseason with a matchup against another playoff team from a season ago. The Cleveland Cavaliers come into State Farm Arena looking to build upon a top-4 finish from a season ago. It will be a chance for the young players on both teams to experience NBA action.

Please use the below comment section to discuss the game as it unfolds.

When, Where, and How to Watch and Listen

Location: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

Start Time: 7:30 ET PM

TV: Bally Sports Southeast (BSSE)

Radio: Sports Radio 92.9 the Game

Streaming: Bally Sports+, The Bally Sports app, and BallySports.com