Hawks fall down early, lose to Lakers 130-114

The Atlanta Hawks continued their road trip on Friday evening with a matchup vs. the Los Angels Lakers. The Hawks were unable to get the win in this one, losing 130-114 after falling down early and trailing throughout. LeBron James led the way for the Lakers with 25 points, ten assists and seven rebounds.

It was a tough one out of the gates for Atlanta, who gave up 37 points in the first quarter and trailed by nine entering the second period. Behind a strong second quarter, Los Angeles really jumped on the Hawks early, and extended their lead to 21 points entering the half at 70-49 as the Atlanta defense continues to struggle.

The second half was not much kinder to the visitors, who were never able to truly get back into this one. The Lakers were able to maintain the lead throughout the second half, and held on to the easy win, beating the Hawks twice in a span of eight days after picking up a win in Atlanta last Friday.

Trae Young led the way for Atlanta with 32 points and nine assists in the loss, but the game was largely out of hand before he got things rolling. He had 17 points in the third quarter while the Hawks were down by quite a few points. John Collins and De’Andre Hunter each had 16 points and eight rebounds in defeat.

The Hawks will be back in action Sunday evening for a matchup vs. the Los Angeles Clippers.

