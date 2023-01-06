Preview: Hawks continue road trip with matchup vs. Lakers

The Atlanta Hawks continue their west coast road trip on Friday evening with a matchup vs. the Los Angeles Lakers. The Hawks were able to get back into win column on Wednesday night with a win over the Sacramento Kings, while the Lakers also won in their last game vs. the Miami Heat despite LeBron James missing the contest with a non-covid illness.

The Hawks are looking to build some momentum in the right direction as they look to turn things around as the season nears its midpoint. Atlanta is trying to fight their way back up the Eastern Conference standings after slipping down the ladder with their poor play over the last few weeks.

The Lakers are looking to stay afloat while Anthony Davis works his way back from his latest injury, while James continues to play at a sky-high level in his 20th NBA season. Both of these teams could really use a win, as they are in a similar position fighting for seeding in the play-in area of the standings entering play on Friday night. Los Angeles is actually on the outside looking in, but not by much.

Injury Report

The Hawks will be without Clint Capela (right calf strain) again on Friday evening.

Los Angeles lists James (ankles soreness) as probable, while Russell Westbrook (foot soreness) is also probable. Damian Jones and Troy Brown Jr. are questionable. Davis, Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker are out for the Lakers.

Odds

Atlanta is a 2.5-point favorite vs. the Lakers as of early Friday afternoon. The o/u total is set at 242.

Game Info

Game Date & Time: Fri. Jan. 6, 10:30 pm ET

Location: Crypto.com Arena

TV: BSSE, NBA League Pass (out of market)

Streaming: Bally Sports App, NBA League Pass (out of market)

Radio: 92.9 The Game