Last-second steal from Dejounte Murray leads Hawks past Kings 120-117

The Atlanta Hawks were in Sacramento on Wednesday night to take on the Kings, as their west coast road trip continues. With a last-second steal from Dejounte Murray, the Hawks were able to win 120-117.

On Monday night, the Hawks struggled from three to start the game, so this time they decided to take the ball into the paint, and they were quite successful. They led by as much as seven in the first quarter, and John Collins continued his strong play with this huge dunk.

Trae Young finished the first quarter with this and-1.

The game was tied at 30 going into the second quarter, and the Hawks gained the lead early with back-to-back threes from Bogdan Bogdanovic and AJ Griffin.

Come for Bogi's 3, stay for AJ's pic.twitter.com/eoN4Bq2oj8 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 5, 2023

The Hawks maintained the lead for most of the quarter, with Bogdanovic continuing his solid offensive play. Going into halftime, the Hawks led 61-58.

The Hawks came out rolling in the third quarter, hitting a few shots from the perimeter to give themselves a nine-point lead, their biggest of the game.

De’Andre Hunter found a groove in the quarter, taking advantage of the smaller defenders and being aggressive.

The Hawks kept the lead throughout the quarter but were never able to take off with the game, as the Kings continued to creep up behind them. Heading into the fourth, the Hawks again led by three points.

Bogdanovic continued his hot shooting to start the fourth.

Cash in cash out Bogi pic.twitter.com/jIlZCBt9f9 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 5, 2023

Midway through the quarter, the Kings tied the game, but that didn’t stop the Hawks from putting the pressure on, going on a 7-0 run to lead by seven points.

The Kings didn’t go away and went on their own run to take a 117-113 lead with 1:16 left in the quarter. Young came down the court and got to the paint for an and-1, cutting the Kings lead to one point.

With 31 seconds left, Dejounte Murray got fouled and gave the Hawks a one-point lead. Murray made another play on the other side of the court seconds later, stealing the ball from De’Aaron Fox, and taking it coast-to-coast to give the Hawks a three-point lead.

COOKIES

COOKIES

COOKIES pic.twitter.com/aITiZjhyNH — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 5, 2023

The Kings were not able to answer, and the Hawks came out with the win. Collins and Hunter finished with 22 points, Murray and Young finished with 21 points, and Bogdanovic finished with 17 points.

The Hawks will be in Los Angeles on Friday night to take on the Lakers.

Stay tuned.