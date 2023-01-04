Filed under: Game thread: Hawks at Kings By Zach Hood@zhood_ Jan 4, 2023, 9:00pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game thread: Hawks at Kings Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images The Atlanta Hawks take on the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday evening. Join us in the comments to discuss all of the action. More From Peachtree Hoops Last-second steal from Dejounte Murray leads Hawks past Kings 120-117 Little Matters for Hawks until Organization is Stabilized Hawks squander chances in double overtime loss to Warriors Hawks fall to Warriors 143-141 in 2OT thriller Game thread: Hawks at Warriors ATL and 29: Unhappy New Year Loading comments...
Loading comments...