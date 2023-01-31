AJ Griffin selected to Rising Stars game at NBA All-Star Weekend

The Atlanta Hawks selected AJ Griffin with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. That pick has paid dividends right away as Griffin has become one of the better shooters on the roster. Griffin’s play has been rewarded with a trip the NBA’s Rising Stars game, which will be in Salt Lake City this year with NBA All-Star Weekend.

Griffin is eighth among rookies in scoring (9.7 PPG) and tenth in minutes per game (20.9) with a sparkling 60.5% true shooting mark in 47 games. His shooting has been a welcome sight on the second unit for the Hawks this season, where he has been one of the most prolific rookie shooters in league history.

Jalen Johnson, who is in his second season, was not selected to the game.

