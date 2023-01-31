Hawks come up short vs. Blazers in 129-125 loss

The Atlanta Hawks were on the road for the first game of their western trip for a matchup vs. the Portland Trail Blazers. The Hawks were unable to pick up the win in this one, losing 129-125 to the Blazers despite a career-high 40 points from Dejounte Murray.

The Hawks dug themselves a big of a hole in the opening quarter as they trailed Portland 31-23 after the first 12 minutes of play. Damian Lillard was hot with ten early points, while Murray led the way for Atlanta in the absence of Trae Young.

Atlanta had a much stronger second quarter, scoring 37 points to cut the deficit to 64-60 heading into the break. Lillard (22 points) and Murray (20 points) both carried their teams respectively in the first half.

Portland gained a little ground on the Hawks in the third, taking a seven-point lead to the final frame after a 35-point third. Atlanta could not slow down the Blazers offense, surrendering 30+ points for the third straight quarter. The Hawks scored 32 points, but were unable to make up any ground on a hot shooting Portland team.

The Hawks hung close in the fourth, but their comeback effort came up short vs. Lillard and the Blazers. Lillard & co. poured in buckets whenever they needed them down the stretch, keeping the Hawks at bay in the win. Portland scored 30 or more points in all four quarters in the victory.

Lillard led all scorers with 42 points, while Jerami Grant added 22 points in the win. Murray led the Hawks with 40, while Clint Capela had 10 points and 15 rebounds. Atlanta will be back in action Wednesday night vs. the Phoenix Suns.

Stay tuned.