Hawks fall to Warriors 143-141 in 2OT thriller

The Atlanta Hawks were in Golden State to take on the Warrior to begin their west coast road trip. It took double overtime, but the Hawks were not able to come out with the victory, losing 143-141.

One thing the Warriors have always been good at is making threes, and that's exactly what they did to start the first quarter. On the other hand, the Hawks couldn't buy a shot from beyond the arc.

Trae Young led the Hawks with 10 points in the quarter.

To end the first quarter, the Hawks trailed 38-26 as the Warriors shot 7/14 from three, with four of them coming from Klay Thompson.

Going into the second quarter, things did not get better for the Hawks. The Warriors continued to knock down shots from the perimeter, while the Hawks struggled. One area the Hawks found success was generating points in the paint, with help from John Collins who had 16 points and seven rebounds in the first half.

The Hawks were down as much as 21 points in the first half, as Collins led the Hawks in scoring. Going into halftime, the Hawks trailed 70-53.

Starting the second half, the Hawks went on a 6-0 to trim their deficit to 11 points. Just like the first half, the Hawks could not stop Thompson from the perimeter, as he kept the Warriors league intact throughout the first half of the third quarter.

The Hawks stuck with it and trimmed the Warriors lead down the stretch of the third, and even took the lead with less than a minute left in the quarter. Going into the fourth quarter, both teams were tied at 95.

Highest scoring quarter of the season pic.twitter.com/C5XqeTlmiQ — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 3, 2023

The Hawks got into a groove in the fourth, making shots and getting stops on defense. Bogdan Bogdanovic came alive in the fourth, hitting shot after shot for the Hawks.

With less than a minute remaining the Hawks led by one point, and the Warriors had a chance to take the lead after Young missed a shot. Jordan Poole then drove down the court, but lost the ball off of his knee, giving the Hawks the ball back with 12.6 seconds left.

With 9.5 seconds left, the Hawks led 121-118 with the Warriors having a chance to tie the game, and after multiple chances, Donte Divincenzo hit a three with .6 seconds left, and the game was headed into overtime.

The Hawks started with a 5-0 run in overtime, but that quickly evaporated with big threes from Thompson and Jordan Poole. That didn’t bother the Hawks, as Young went to the foul line on back to back possessions to give the Hawks a one-point lead with 30 seconds left. The Warriors came back down and Thompson hit a three with 17.8 seconds left, giving them a one-point lead.

Young was able to get back to the free-throw line, tying the game with 13.7 seconds left. The Warriors were not able to get a clean look on the other side, and the game went into double overtime.

With 12.5 seconds left, the Hawks trailed 141-139 with the ball in their hands. Young came down and hit a floater with 7 seconds left. The Warriors went down the court, missed a three, but Kevon Looney was there to clean it up and tipped the ball in as the buzzer sounded.

Young finished with 30 points and 14 assists, Murray finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists, and Collins finished with 25 points and 13 assists.

The Hawks will be back in action on Wednesday night to face the Sacramento Kings.