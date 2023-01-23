Hawks don't have enough for Bulls, lose 111-100

The Atlanta Hawks were in action on Wednesday night to take on the Chicago Bulls. Coming in shorthanded, the Hawks were defeated 111-100

In both games these two teams have played each other this year, it has come down to a buzzer-beater shot. In the last matchup, the Bulls took the win with a last-second tip-in.

Both teams started the game shooting poorly, but that didn’t mean much to Dejounte Murray, who’s still on a roll after his impressive play last week.

A quick 6 to start things for DJ pic.twitter.com/cqxBE2lCOg — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 24, 2023

Murray did more than just score in the first quarter, as he ran the break and found Clint Capela for an easy dunk.

Feed the big man pic.twitter.com/uWx9XocMo6 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 24, 2023

Though it was a low-scoring quarter, the Hawks went into the second leading 21-17. Things picked up a little bit in the second, but the Hawks had to play from behind throughout. Capela through down this left-hand dunk to cut down the Hawks deficit.

Whoa CC on his head with the left pic.twitter.com/wK92gHWlvc — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 24, 2023

Besides Capela and Murray, there was nobody else on the team that could get much going in the first half and it showed. The Bulls had a 40-point quarter and led 57-48 going into halftime.

The Hawks came out with better energy in the third, moving the ball more and getting open shots. This was a nice sequence in the third to get Bogdan Bogdanovic an open three-pointer.

Let's go around the horn! pic.twitter.com/Xl8p2X8Th2 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 24, 2023

The Hawks continued to fight throughout the quarter, shaving their deficit and eventually taking the lead for a short period of time. Young got it going in the third quarter, finding any way to get a bucket.

Jalen Johnson had a nice move to get to the basket in the third.

Spin zone JJ pic.twitter.com/rEimAhm8fu — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 24, 2023

Going into the fourth quarter, both teams were tied at 78. The Hawks started the quarter slow, and the Bulls went up eight points. Every time it looked like the Hawks were going to close in, the Bulls would always have an answer.

The Hawks turned defense into offense on this play.

JC block on one end



Trae floater on the other pic.twitter.com/xbMEthiLro — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 24, 2023

In the end, the Hawks couldn't get enough stops on defense to get the game close, and the Bulls had an answer for everything thrown at them.

Young finished with 21 points and 13 assists, Murray finished with 20 points, seven rebounds, and four assists, and Capela finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

The Hawks will be back in action on Wednesday evening against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Stay tuned.