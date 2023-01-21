Hawks see winning streak snapped as Hornets pull off comeback win, 122-118

The Atlanta Hawks hosted the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday as they looked to complete the sweep of the back-to-back after taking down the New York Knicks on Friday night.

The Hawks had control of this game early, leading 31-25 after the first quarter. Trae Young and Dejounte Murray each scored 10 points in the opening period for the home team.

Atlanta appeared to have complete control of this game after they outscored the Hornets 34-24 in the second quarter, taking a 65-49 lead into the half. De’Andre Hunter got it rolling in the second, scoring 13 points in the quarter. He led all scorers with 18 points heading into the break. The Hawks shot 61% (25-of-41) from the floor in what was an excellent first half on the offensive end.

Dre has 18 in the first half ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/ycv7SBJIdZ — Atlanta HaWWWWWks (@ATLHawks) January 22, 2023

While the Hawks appeared to have a chance to really take control of this game in the third, Terry Rozier and the Hornets had other ideas. Charlotte exploded for a 36-point quarter and got themselves right back into the game. Rozier had 17 points in the third, propelling the Hornets back into the contest.

Things did not improve from there for the Hawks, who allowed 37 more points in the fourth quarter as Charlotte outscored Atlanta 73-53 in the second half on their way to the comeback win. PJ Washington hit a pair of huge threes down the stretch as the Hornets completed their comeback in the final minutes as the Hawks’ offense struggled down the stretch.

Rozier finished with 34 points, five assists and four steals in the win for the Hornets. Washington finished with 23 points, six rebounds and six assists while Mason Plumlee added 25 points and 11 rebounds in the victory.

Young finished with 25 points and 12 assists for Atlanta in the loss, while Murray had 26 points. The Hawks will be back in action Monday evening on the road vs. the Chicago Bulls.

