Hawks dominate Knicks in fourth quarter to win fifth straight, 139-124

The Atlanta Hawks hosted the New York Knicks on Friday evening in what was a fun, high-scoring affair. The Hawks were able to get the win in this one despite a red-hot first half by the Knicks, coming back in the second half for a comfortable 139-124 victory.

Both teams came out of the gates absolutely blazing offensively, and the scoring continued throughout the first half. The Knicks led 38-35 after the first quarter, and nothing slowed down at all from there.

New York shot 71% from the floor in the first half, and held just a three-point lead over a Hawks team that was also humming offensively. The Knicks were shooting over 80% on field goals well into the second quarter.

Dejounte Murray led all scorers with 16 points before the break. The Hawks were able to hang in the contest behind an efficient half offensively. John Collins continued to stay hot from three-point range on his way to 13 first-half points.

Atlanta started the second half on a 13-0 run, regaining the lead in the process. Trae Young had nine of the first 11 second-half points for the Hawks.

It was another fast-paced quarter as the Knicks and Hawks fought for the lead for essentially the entire third. Atlanta led 102-101 heading to the fourth quarter after both teams scored 30+ points for the third consecutive period.

The Hawks dominated the fourth quarter, going on a 29-11 extended run to take control of the game and secure the win. Murray and Young were both excellent in the second half, and led the Hawks with 29 and 27 points respectively. De’Andre Hunter had 20 points in the win.

Atlanta will be back in action on Saturday night vs. the Charlotte Hornets to complete the back to back.

