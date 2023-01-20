Preview: Hawks host Knicks, look to continue winning streak

The Atlanta Hawks (23-22) will be back in action on Friday night for a matchup with the New York Knicks (25-21). The Hawks will be looking to push their winning streak to five games with another win. New York is currently directly ahead of the Hawks in the standings as the No. 7 seed, with just 1.5 games separating the two teams.

Atlanta has surged of late, and it’s probably not a coincidence that the Hawks are healthy during this recent winning streak. With just a 12-9 record at home, the team will be looking to improve their winning percentage on the own floor vs. a Knicks team who is 14-8 on the road this season. That is the second best road record in the NBA, behind the Boston Celtics who are 16-7 away from home.

The Hawks do have a couple of key cogs in the backcourt on the injury report in this game, so that will be something to monitor heading into this one. New York on the other hand will have a big piece missing in the frontcourt, where Atlanta is healthiest.

Injury Report

The Hawks list Trae Young (left ankle soreness) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) as questionable for Friday’s game. The status of Young is obviously massive and impacts this game tremendously.

The Knicks will be without Mitchell Robinson (right thumb surgery).

Odds

Atlanta is a 3-point favorite vs. the Knicks as of early Wednesday afternoon. The over/under total for points is currently at 227. The final game status of Young is likely to impact/move this line in some way, shape or form.

Game Info

Game Date & Time: Fri. Jan. 20, 7:30 pm ET

Location: State Farm Arena

TV: BSSE

Streaming: Bally Sports App

Radio: 92.9 The Game