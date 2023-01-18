Hawks take down Mavericks 130-122 to win fourth straight

The Atlanta Hawks faced a tough road test vs. the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday evening after picking up a win over the Miami Heat at home on Monday. The Hawks were able to get the win over the Mavericks in this one by a score of 130-122, with Dejounte Murray leading the way with 30 points.

The points came in bunches early, as Atlanta led 40-37 after 12 minutes. Luka Doncic (19 points) and Trae Young (eight points and five assists) were rolling offensively in the early going. The Hawks shot 16-of-27 (59.3%) in the period, while Dallas was 12-of-19 (63.2%).

Things slowed down quite a bit from a scoring perspective in the second quarter as Doncic was on the bench to start the quarter while Young went back to the locker room after rolling his ankle. He would return to the game in the middle of the second however and appears to have avoided any major injury to this ankle.

DJ to JC to OO for ✌️ pic.twitter.com/5jxtGR3wdd — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 19, 2023

The scoring picked up a bit as the stars returned to the floor, with the Hawks carrying a narrow 65-62 lead into the half. Weirdly, neither Doncic or Young scored in the second quarter while Doncic still led all scorers at the break with 19 points. John Collins led the way for Atlanta at the half with 12 points (2-for-3 from three-point-range), four rebounds and three assists. Clint Capela had 10 points off the bench in the first half as he continues to work his way back into the fold while working under a minutes restriction.

Clint just keeps on dunking pic.twitter.com/37dovnzQ5y — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 19, 2023

Dallas went on a 13-0 run to take their first extended lead of the night early in the third quarter as the Hawks’ offense sputtered out of the half. The Mavericks outscored the visitors 21-13 in the first six minutes of the third. Atlanta weathered the storm however and went to the fourth quarter with a 98-97 lead.

Trae & JC connect for a slam pic.twitter.com/SH1HA8nISs — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 19, 2023

Murray continued to cook in the fourth for the Hawks, helping put Atlanta ahead in the fourth.

DJ is firmly and completely in his zone pic.twitter.com/QPPxioEV1u — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 19, 2023

There was never much separation in the final frame, but Atlanta was able to get a lead and hold it down the stretch behind Murray’s hot shooting. The star guard finished 12-of-18 from the floor in the win. Capela had 16 points in another solid effort in his second game since returning from a calf strain. Collins finished with 19 points and five rebounds in the win.

Doncic finished with 30 points and eight assists in the loss, while Christian Wood added 22 points for Dallas.

The Hawks will be back in action Friday night when they host the New York Knicks.

Stay tuned.