Preview: Hawks look to push winning streak to four games in road matchup vs. Mavericks

The Atlanta Hawks are on the road Wednesday evening for a national TV matchup vs. the Dallas Mavericks. The Hawks will be looking to push their winning streak to four games in this matchup, and are healthy. Despite being on the road vs. a quality opponent, this could set up as a nice spot for Atlanta.

The Mavericks will be without a couple of key players, and have lost four of their last five games. Dallas just suffered a pair of losses to the Trail Blazers in Portland where they gave up a ton of points. Luka Doncic has again been exceptional this season for the Mavericks, but Dallas has struggled to keep a solid supporting cast on the floor around him. The guard is having an MVP caliber season and leading the league in scoring.

The Hawks will have everyone active in this one, and should be the much deeper team in this matchup. While Doncic is always a tough cover, Atlanta should be very competitive in this game and has a great shot to win as an underdog.

Injury Report

The Hawks have a clean injury report entering Wednesday’s contest.

Dallas lists Luka Doncic (left ankle) as probable, while Dorian Finney-Smith and Josh Green are questionable. Tim Hardaway Jr. and Maxi Kleber are out.

Odds

Atlanta is a 2.5-point underdog vs. the Heat as of early Wednesday afternoon.

Game Info

Game Date & Time: Wed. Jan. 18, 7:30 pm ET

Location: American Airlines Arena

TV: ESPN, BSSE

Streaming: ESPN App, Bally Sports App

Radio: 92.9 The Game