Preview: Hawks host Heat in MLK Jr. Day matchup

The Atlanta Hawks are set to host the Miami Heat on Monday afternoon in their annual MLK Jr. Day game. The Hawks will be search for their third straight win in the contest after picking up road wins over the Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors over the weekend.

The Heat have seemingly found their form over the past few weeks after a slow start to the season, going 12-5 over their last 17 games. Over their last 15 games, the Heat have the fifth best defensive rating in the NBA. Miami is always a tough, physical matchup. While they may not appear to the be threat to go deep in the postseason that they were in years past, they are still a tough team to play against.

Trae Young has picked up his play offensively for the Hawks in recent games after suffering an uncharacteristic shooting slump to start the season. Over his last 12 games, he’s over 40% from three and increasing his overall efficiency from the floor.

Trae Young's shooting has stabilized over the last month.



Since Dec. 16, he's shooting 41.7% from three and has a 62.6% TS over 12 games.



Still below his normal efficiency levels for the season, but inching closer. — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) January 15, 2023

The Hawks would get back to .500 at 22-22 with another win, which would be a big step after all of the recent turbulence. Atlanta still has plenty of time to turn around their season, and a winning streak is obviously the best medicine for any sort of team chemistry issues a team may face over the course of a season.

Injury Report

The Hawks list Trae Young (left shoulder soreness) as probable, while Clint Capela (right calf strain) is questionable as of early Monday morning.

The Heat will be without Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson and Omer Yurtseven on Monday, while Caleb Martin is questionable.

Odds

Atlanta is a 1.5-point underdog vs. the Heat as of early Monday morning.

Game Info

Game Date & Time: Mon. Jan. 16, 3:30 pm ET

Location: State Farm Arena

TV: TNT

Streaming: Watch TNT

Radio: 92.9 The Game