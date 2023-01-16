Filed under: MLK Day thread: Hawks vs. Heat By Zach Hood@zhood_ Jan 16, 2023, 3:15pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: MLK Day thread: Hawks vs. Heat Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images The Atlanta Hawks are set to host the Miami Heat on Monday afternoon. Join us in the comments to discuss all of the action. More From Peachtree Hoops Hawks defeat Heat 121-113 to win third straight Preview: Hawks host Heat in MLK Jr. Day matchup Hawks hold off Raptors to sweep a back-to-back road set 114-103 Game thread: Hawks vs. Raptors Career night from Okongwu, late tip-in from Collins just enough to outlast Pacers Hawks defeat Pacers 113-111 on Collins’ last-second tip in Loading comments...
Loading comments...