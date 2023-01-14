 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Hawks hold off Raptors to sweep a back-to-back road set 114-103

By Wes Morton
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Toronto Raptors Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The Hawks traveled into Canada to face the Toronto Raptors in Scotiabank Arena on the second part of a back-to-back. Atlanta would be without Bogdan Bogdanovic, who joined Clint Capela — who has missed the last 10 games — on the injured list. The Hawks have had a lot of trouble hanging with the Raptors in recent years, especially in Toronto, and with a rest disadvantage they would have an uphill climb to pull out a victory.

Atlanta opened the scoring with a nifty driver and floater from Dejounte Murray.

Murray would finish with 10 first quarter points in just eight minutes of game time.

Atlanta went on an early 16-1 run in the first quarter, using defensive stops to power transition opportunities the other direction.

Toronto would respond with a 10-0 run of their own and make it a competitive outing by the end of the quarter. But Atlanta held onto to lead 34-25 after 12 minutes.

Jalen Johnson has come on in recent games, knocking down open triples and diving to the hoop for roll finishes. He runs the floor after a Dejounte Murray steal and is rewarded with the big flush here Johnson would have nine points off the bench in the first half alone.

Dejounte Murray was the recipient of his own lob later, this time off a Trae Young steal and feed.

The Hawks used this strong play from their guard duo to lead the Raptors at the break 69-57. Young and Murray combined for 35 points and 10 assists in the first half, and carved up the Raptors with their dribble penetration.

The third quarter play was a little more disjointed, with multiple coaches challenges and unsteady offense from both teams. But the Hawks went on a late run in the third quarter that featured great ball movement and a flurry of threes.

The Hawks took a 96-79 lead into the fourth quarter, looking to hold on for a key road victory.

Toronto made a run to cut the lead to nine early in the quarter. But Atlanta hung tough and kept the lead at arms length. Dejounte Murray got to his mid-range pull up game early and often to pad the advantage for Atlanta.

Trae Young used his craft to draw the sixth foul on star Raptor Pascal Siakam with just under three minutes left to play. The Hawks forced a number of misses from Toronto down the stretch, hit their free throws, and salted the game away comfortably.

Trae Young led the way with 29 points and 9 assists, including a perfect 9-for-9 night from the free throw line. The other half of the star guard duo, Dejounte Murray, contributed in many areas with 27 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists. Onyeka Okongwu had yet another double-double with 10 points and 13 big rebounds in a strong stretch for him over the last 48 hours.

Atlanta gets a much needed day off before returning home for a Martin Luther King Day battle against the Miami Heat.

