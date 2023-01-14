Hawks hold off Raptors to sweep a back-to-back road set 114-103

The Hawks traveled into Canada to face the Toronto Raptors in Scotiabank Arena on the second part of a back-to-back. Atlanta would be without Bogdan Bogdanovic, who joined Clint Capela — who has missed the last 10 games — on the injured list. The Hawks have had a lot of trouble hanging with the Raptors in recent years, especially in Toronto, and with a rest disadvantage they would have an uphill climb to pull out a victory.

Atlanta opened the scoring with a nifty driver and floater from Dejounte Murray.

Dejounte gets to the rim. pic.twitter.com/PXG82BPw9t — Bally Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnBally) January 15, 2023

Murray would finish with 10 first quarter points in just eight minutes of game time.

Atlanta went on an early 16-1 run in the first quarter, using defensive stops to power transition opportunities the other direction.

Fellas are cooking with grease right now pic.twitter.com/tHWdzD73wo — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 15, 2023

Toronto would respond with a 10-0 run of their own and make it a competitive outing by the end of the quarter. But Atlanta held onto to lead 34-25 after 12 minutes.

Jalen Johnson has come on in recent games, knocking down open triples and diving to the hoop for roll finishes. He runs the floor after a Dejounte Murray steal and is rewarded with the big flush here Johnson would have nine points off the bench in the first half alone.

DJ to JJ WHOA pic.twitter.com/KvwGVGyqJN — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 15, 2023

Dejounte Murray was the recipient of his own lob later, this time off a Trae Young steal and feed.

The Hawks used this strong play from their guard duo to lead the Raptors at the break 69-57. Young and Murray combined for 35 points and 10 assists in the first half, and carved up the Raptors with their dribble penetration.

The third quarter play was a little more disjointed, with multiple coaches challenges and unsteady offense from both teams. But the Hawks went on a late run in the third quarter that featured great ball movement and a flurry of threes.

The Hawks took a 96-79 lead into the fourth quarter, looking to hold on for a key road victory.

Toronto made a run to cut the lead to nine early in the quarter. But Atlanta hung tough and kept the lead at arms length. Dejounte Murray got to his mid-range pull up game early and often to pad the advantage for Atlanta.

DJ creates and gets the friendly roll pic.twitter.com/K28fZOUIE8 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 15, 2023

Trae Young used his craft to draw the sixth foul on star Raptor Pascal Siakam with just under three minutes left to play. The Hawks forced a number of misses from Toronto down the stretch, hit their free throws, and salted the game away comfortably.

Trae Young led the way with 29 points and 9 assists, including a perfect 9-for-9 night from the free throw line. The other half of the star guard duo, Dejounte Murray, contributed in many areas with 27 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists. Onyeka Okongwu had yet another double-double with 10 points and 13 big rebounds in a strong stretch for him over the last 48 hours.

Atlanta gets a much needed day off before returning home for a Martin Luther King Day battle against the Miami Heat.