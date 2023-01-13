Hawks defeat Pacers 113-111 on Collins’ last-second tip in

The Atlanta Hawks were in Indiana on Friday evening to take on the Pacers.

The Pacers were without their star point guard Tyrese Haliburton, while the Hawks were still without Clint Capela.

Trae Young, who missed the last game about the Bucks, started the game off with the first bucket.

Ice starts us off pic.twitter.com/LYtKZOSYcG — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 14, 2023

Later in the quarter. Young showed more range and knocked down this three to tie the game.

Trae was almost out of the frame where he shot this pic.twitter.com/Shrydqvy8Q — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 14, 2023

The Hawks started to increase their lead down the stretch of the first quarter as Onyeka Okongwu led the way with 14 points and eight rebounds.

Lobbin' to Big O pic.twitter.com/wofLuxcoTc — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 14, 2023

The Hawks led by as much as 11 points early in the second, but the Pacers fought back to cut down their deficit. Bennedict Mathurin led the charge for the Pacers, as he went on a scoring run himself to bring the Pacers back.

Okongwu continued his strong play through the second, but it wasn’t enough for the Hawks to keep the lead heading into halftime as they trailed 58-55.

The dunk that put OO at 1K pic.twitter.com/ksI2lIQEUx — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 14, 2023

The Hawks started the quarter down seven points, quickly turned that around with a flurry of three-pointers to take a seven point lead of their own.

It is RAINING 3's in the 3rd quarter ☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️ pic.twitter.com/rHMiWkS8lV — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 14, 2023

Dejounte Murray started getting into his bag, turning defense into offense.

We love when DJ does this pic.twitter.com/wiIAux8IyU — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 14, 2023

De’Andre Hunter had a nice third quarter with a pair of threes and this nice and-1.

Dre attack mode and-1 ‼️ pic.twitter.com/2dlGrVjoT3 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 14, 2023

Just like the first half, the Pacers fought back at the end of the quarter to cut their deficit and eventually take the lead. The Hawks went into the fourth down 89-84.

The Pacers begin to increase their lead in the fourth, but down the stretch the Hawks fought back and made the game close. Hunter continued to knock down three-pointers reaching his season high.

Dre's season-high 5th 3-pointer has us right in it pic.twitter.com/pKxJzawDNB — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 14, 2023

With 58 seconds left, the Pacers had a one-point lead. With 32 seconds left, the Young knocked down a big three to give the Hawks a two-point.

The Pacers came down and answered with two free throws to tie the game. The Hawks decided not to call a timeout and Young came down and missed a three. Murray grabbed the offensive rebound to get a shot up but he also missed, but Collins was there to clean it up, giving the Hawks a two-point lead with 0.7 seconds left.

The Pacers had enough time for a tip-in, but were not able to get a shot off.

Young finished the game with 26 points and 11 assists, Okongwu finished with 18 points and 20 rebounds, Hunter finished with 25 points, and Murray finished 18 points, eight rebounds, and six assists.

The Hawks will be in Toronto on Saturday evening to face the Raptors.