Report: Hawks to name Kyle Korver as assistant GM

It has been an eventful season for the Atlanta Hawks front office, as Travis Schlenk’s resignation is continuing to have a trickle down effect. When Landry Fields was named general manager upon Schlenk stepping out of his President role, the Hawks did not name an assistant GM right away to fill the role Fields had previously filled. That is apparently set to change soon, as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports Friday morning that the team will promote director of player affairs/development and former Hawks player Kyle Korver to the role of assistant general manager.

ESPN Sources: The Hawks are finalizing a deal to make Kyle Korver an assistant general manager. Korver moves up in the front office under GM Landry Fields after several months as the franchise’s director of player affairs/development. Korver was a 2015 All-Star with Atlanta. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 13, 2023

Korver spent over four seasons with the Hawks as a player, and was obviously a key piece of the 60-win group from 2014-15. He is one of the greatest shooters in NBA history, and by all accounts a first class human being. Korver led the NBA in 3PT% four times in his career, in three of those seasons he was with Atlanta. He was an All-Star in 2015 when the Hawks took four players to the NBA All-Star Game. Korver will now seemingly focus on helping Fields with the day-to-day maintenance of the roster, scouting, personnel decisions, etc.

Atlanta has struggled a bit this season, particularly in the extended absence of Clint Capela. The Hawks are faced with a crucial back-to-back vs. two Eastern Conference teams that could end up close to them in the standings down the road. Anything less than a split between two games vs. the Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors (both on the road) will be another tough blow in what has been a difficult season to date.

Stay tuned.