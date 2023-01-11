Preview: Hawks look to clinch season series vs. Bucks

The Atlanta Hawks return home from a 2-2 west coast trip to host the Milwaukee Bucks. This will obviously be another tough test as the Bucks are nearly at full strength. The Hawks will be at home for just the one game before heading out on the road for a back-to-back this weekend with games vs. the Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors.

The Bucks have hit a bit of a rough patch of their own here in the thick of the regular season, losing six of their last ten games. Milwaukee has had guys in and out of the lineup, but is nearing health with only one starter out heading into Wednesday’s contest and has won two of their last three. Despite their recent struggles, they sit just 2.5 games behind the Boston Celtics for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Atlanta is 2-1 vs. the Bucks so far this season, looking for a season series win in this matchup at home. The Hawks are 11-8 at home this season, while Milwaukee is 10-9 on the road. Atlanta has won two of their last three games after previously dropping four straight, so they will be looking to maintain their positive momentum in a big matchup on their home floor.

Injury Report

The Hawks will be without Clint Capela (right calf strain) again on Wednesday evening.

The Bucks list Serge Ibaka and Khris Middleton as out for this one.

Odds

Atlanta is a 2-point underdog vs. the Bucks as of early Wednesday morning. The over/under total is currently at 232 points.

Game Info

Game Date & Time: Wed. Jan. 11, 7:30 pm ET

Location: State Farm Arena

TV: BSSE, NBA League Pass (out of market)

Streaming: Bally Sports App, NBA League Pass (out of market)

Radio: 92.9 The Game