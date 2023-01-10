Report: Hawks to sign Derrick Favors to 10-day contract

The Atlanta Hawks have reportedly made a move to boost their frontcourt rotation, as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports on Tuesday evening that the team is signing veteran center Derrick Favors to a 10-day contract.

The Hawks add a much needed body as Clint Capela remains out with a calf injury, while Atlanta has had little help behind Onyeka Okongwu in terms of true center play in Capela’s extended absence. Favors, an Atlanta native, has not been on a team yet this season and was with the Oklahoma City Thunder last season.

Atlanta has struggled on the boards this season, especially when Capela is out of the lineup. If Favors is something resembling the player he once was, he will represent a solid, high IQ center who can fill in with solid minutes off the bench. The Hawks had been trying to give this role to Frank Kaminsky, an experience that has often not gone well. Favors will be another body, at least in the short-term, and he could be around longer if things go well.

Atlanta hosts the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, a team that has roughed them up inside a bit traditionally, at times even when Capela is in the lineup. It remains to be seen if Favors will join the rotation immediately or at all, but he will he an option for Nate McMillan nonetheless. The Hawks are trying to fight their way back up the standings in the Eastern Conference without their starting center.

