ATL and 29: Another county heard from

Glen Willis of Peachtree Hoops and Kevin Chouinard of Hawks.com discuss how the Donovan Mitchell trade impacts the Cleveland Cavaliers and the East playoff picture as well as the players the Atlanta Hawks signed to Exhibit 10 camp deals for the upcoming season.

