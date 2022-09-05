Labor Day Thread: Expectations for the Hawks in 2022-23

The NBA preseason is inching closer, as games will kick off as early as the end of this month. The Atlanta Hawks will start their preseason in Abu Dhabi for a two-game set with the Milwaukee Bucks on Oct. 6 and Oct. 8.

With the offseason winding down and trade season perhaps officially ending with the Donovan Mitchell deal, we can fully turn our focus to the 2022-23 season. The Eastern Conference only got stronger this offseason, so the Hawks will again have their work cut out for them on their way to trying to secure a playoff spot.

Trae Young and Dejounte Murray will look to solidify themselves as one of the best backcourts in the league, while the front court rotation of Clint Capela, John Collins, Onyeka Okongwu & Co. should also be stout. There are some questions on the wing, but if De’Andre Hunter can stay healthy and play quality minutes they could be okay there as well. Guys like Justin Holiday, Mo Harkless and even rookie AJ Griffin could be underrated pieces on the wing as well.

The Hawks are sitting around 45-46 wins depending on your sportsbook of choice, likely leaving them in the range of teams that will be competing for a top-6 spot to avoid the Play-In down the stretch of the regular season. Avoiding a slow start to the season could again be the difference in securing a top-6 spot. Nonetheless, this should be an exciting season as GM Travis Schlenk shook up the roster a bit with the Murray trade as well as the deal with Sacramento that sent out Kevin Huerter.

What are your expectations for the Hawks this season? Feel free to chime in down in the comments as the NBA season continues to inch closer.