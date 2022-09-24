2022-23 Atlanta Hawks Player Preview: Tyrese Martin

The Atlanta Hawks guard room will look a lot different this year, and one of the newcomers is the team’s 2022 second-round draft pick Tyrese Martin.

The former UConn Huskie brings something that the Hawks have needed, which is toughness at the guard position. At 6’6, Martin has the height and the wingspan to get physical with some of the guards in today’s league.

Martin showed off some of what we could expect from him in the Summer League. In the first two games, he was fairly quiet, but by the third and fourth game, there were positive things to say about what he can do on both sides of the ball.

Too small for Tyrese pic.twitter.com/Co25ePKRsK — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) July 13, 2022

Martin showed his ability to create contact and finish in the paint, and knocked down a few three-pointers. He also showed his physicality on defense and made a few plays. In the third game, Martin led the Hawks to their first victory with 21 points, and to finish the Summer League, he averaged 12 points, four rebounds, and two assists.

During the Summer League, the Hawks signed Martin to a two-year deal, locking him up for the foreseeable future. Unless injuries arise, it would be a surprise to see Martin on the court consistently, since the depth chart at guard is already stacked.

Martin will probably see most of his time in the G-League for the College Park Skyhawks, where he can continue to work on his game and improve in some areas that need help. By the end of the season, we should see some positive things from Martin.