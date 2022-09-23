Bogdan Bogdanovic “not at 100%” heading into training camp

Friday marked Media Day for the 2022-23 Atlanta Hawks, and the day started with GM Landry Fields addressing reporters. Fields touched on a variety of topics, one being the status of veteran guard Bogdan Bogdanovic.

Fields stated that Bogdanovic, who had right knee surgery in May, will not be ready for the start of training camp.

Fields says Bogdan Bogdanovic is "not going to be 100% for training camp" and the goal is to have him at 100% for the regular season. — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) September 23, 2022

The GM added that the club has a goal of having Bogdanovic at 100% for the start of the regular season, which sounds encouraging. The veteran has battled knee issues in that right knee for the past two seasons, so it’s still a bit worrisome for him to come into camp nursing it.

Bogdanovic obviously profiles as the Hawks’ top option off the bench heading into 2022-23 with both Kevin Huerter and Danilo Gallinari departed from last season. His scoring will be much needed off the bench with Atlanta seemingly being a bit more top heavy on the roster this time around.

Fields also updated the status of rookie first-rounder AJ Griffin, who missed Summer League. Griffin has been a “full go” for a few weeks now following the recovery of the foot injury that kept him out of action in Las Vegas.

Bogdanovic seems likely to miss some preseason action, as the Hawks play their first preseason game in less than two weeks when they meet the Milwaukee Bucks in Abu Dhabi on Oct. 6. Stay tuned for more updates on injuries and roster battles throughout camp as we inch closer to another NBA season.