Atlanta Hawks full training camp roster and preseason schedule

The Atlanta Hawks are holding media day on Friday, and that means NBA basketball is almost back. The Hawks will be hosting an open practice next week on Wednesday before heading to Abu Dhabi for a pair of preseason games vs. the Milwaukee Bucks. Below is the full preseason schedule as well as the training camp/preseason roster the Hawks released ahead of media day.

Preseason schedule

Thu. Oct. 6, 12 pm ET vs. Milwaukee Bucks (game in Abu Dhabi)

Sat. Oct. 8, 12 pm ET vs. Milwaukee Bucks (game in Abu Dhabi)

Weds. Oct. 12, 7 pm ET @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Fri. Oct. 14, 8 pm ET vs. New Orleans Pelicans (game in Birmingham, AL)

Training camp roster

Bogdan Bogdanovic, G

Armoni Brooks, G

Clint Capela, C

John Collins, F/C

Jarrett Culver, G

Malik Ellison, G

Tyson Etienne, G

Trent Forrest, G

AJ Griffin, G

Maurice Harkless, F

Aaron Holiday, G

Justin Holiday, G

De’Andre Hunter, F

Jalen Johnson, F

Frank Kaminsky, C/F

Tyrese Martin, G

Dejounte Murray, G

Onyeka Okongwu, F/C

Chris Silva, F

Trae Young, G

We hope the community is looking forward to another season of Hawks basketball, as Peachtree Hoops certainly is. Hello and thank you to everyone who is back with us for another year, and welcome to anyone new to the site. We appreciate you.

Stay tuned for follow-up coverage of Hawks media day as well as season previews for the players, which we kicked off yesterday with a look at De’Andre Hunter.