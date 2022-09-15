Report: Hawks sign Malik Ellison to training camp deal

The Atlanta Hawks will open training camp later this month, and they continue to add bodies to their roster. Monday evening, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that the Hawks are bringing back guard Malik Ellison on a training camp deal.

Ellison signed a 10-day with Atlanta last season while the team was battling COVID issues and also spent time in the G League with the College Park Skyhawks. The guard never appeared in a game for the Hawks, but did play 14 games (8 starts) for College Park in the G League last season, averaging 10.6 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Skyhawks while shooting 42.3% from three (albeit on a low volume of 1.9 attempts per game).

Ellison, like Chris Silva and Tyson Etienne, figures to be unlikely to make the Hawks’ regular season roster. Atlanta will need depth however to navigate through training camp as well as the preseason schedule which involves quite a bit of traveling this time around.

The Hawks now have 19 players on their training camp roster following the reported signing of Ellison. The preseason kicks off in just a few weeks, with the kickoff of the NBA regular season just over a month away…

