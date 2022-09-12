Hawks sign Jarrett Culver to Two-Way contract

The Atlanta Hawks signed guard Jarrett Culver to a two-way contract, the team announced on Monday. Culver, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, spent last season with the Memphis Grizzlies, appearing in 37 games. This appears to be the corresponding move in relation to the club requesting waivers on Chaundee Brown Jr. on Sunday evening.

Culver was once thought to be a promising young wing, but the 6’6 guard has yet to find his footing in the league, particularly on the offensive end of the floor. In 134 career games (42 of which were starts), Culver has shot just 40% from the floor and averaged 6.6 points per game. The 23-year old wing figures to compete for a depth spot in training camp and preseason with the Hawks, potentially going back and forth between the G League in College Park and Atlanta this upcoming season.

This seems like a solid buy-low signing of a former lottery pick, as there’s little-to-any risk with bringing in a young talented wing into the fold. If he can figure out some things on the offensive end, Culver could potentially be a depth or stopgap option for the Hawks down the road. Atlanta’s roster is again full with Trent Forrest already signed, meaning the team will seemingly carry 18 players into training camp later this month.

