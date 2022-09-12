Atlanta Hawks NBA 2K23 Official Roster and Ratings

The biggest talk of the gaming community is back, and it’s not Call of Duty.

NBA 2K23 recently dropped, and current and next-generation console players are already talking about how this game might be one of the best in years past. Of course, one of the biggest things gamers (and actual NBA players) discuss are the ratings that Ronnie 2K gives the players around the league.

For the Atlanta Hawks, Trae Young wasn't very happy with his 2K rating last year, and we didn't see him comment on his rating this year. Dejounte Murray was also added to the fold, which means the Hawks will have another highly-rated player on the team that you can play with. Besides Murray, there will be seven new players on the roster to start, including training camp invitees, so things may look a little different this year.

Another thing Hawks fans want to know is how De’Andre Hunter and Onyeka Okongwu’s player ratings will look. Last year, Okongwu started with a 74 overall, and through the season he showed improvements throughout his game, most notably on the defensive side of the ball. Hunter started with a 80 overall last year and had an up-and-down season, but his performance against the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the playoffs was noteworthy. 2K definitely won't boost the rating for a player due to one game, but if Hunter shows consistency or anything close to that performance this season, his rating should rise.

With Danilo Gallinari gone, gamers will be using Jalen Johnson a lot more this year. Johnson played mostly in the G-League last season, so it’ll be interesting to see what he’ll be able to do this year.

Let's take a look at the overall rating for the Atlanta Hawks this year on NBA 2K23.