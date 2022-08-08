Hawks sign guard Trent Forrest to Two-Way contract

The Atlanta Hawks made another roster move on Monday, adding guard Trent Forrest on a Two-Way contract, the team announced. Forrest appeared in 60 games for the Utah Jazz last season as a Two-Way player.

Forrest went undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft, but has been Two-Way player for the Jazz each of the past two seasons. Forrest was a four-year college player at Florida State prior to entering the 2020 draft. In six starts with the Jazz last season, Forrest averaged 28 minutes per game and averaged 9.3 points per game.

The 6’4 guard figures to compete in the backcourt in training camp, with maybe an outside chance at a fringe rotation spot. Nonetheless, Forrest represents an affordable depth option with some upside. As another potential depth guard option, he may be able to work his way into some playing time if the Hawks are banged up at some point in the backcourt.

Forrest should also see time with the College Park Skyhawks in the G League on his Two-Way deal. Atlanta is set to open up the preseason in early October, with training camp starting in September. Forrest should have plenty of opportunities throughout camp and preseason to show what he can bring to the table.

Stay tuned.