Hawks sign Chris Silva to Exhibit 10 contract

The Atlanta Hawks continued to add to their training camp roster on Thursday, when the team announced the signing of forward Chris Silva. The deal is reportedly an Exhibit 10 deal.

Silva has spent time with the Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves throughout his career. The 6’8 forward will provide another capable body at the forward position for the Hawks throughout training camp and the preseason, and potentially beyond. Silva has played in 69 games in the NBA in his career, with just ten of those coming last season.

This could very well be just a depth play for Atlanta during camp, as it seems unlikely Silva will be able to steal minutes at either forward position for the Hawks during the regular season. Atlanta signed Tyson Etienne to an identical deal earlier in the week, as their camp roster continues to round into shape late in the offseason.

