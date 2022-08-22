Report: Hawks offered Collins, Hunter, draft compensation in rejected offer for Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant’s trade request from the Brooklyn Nets sent shockwaves through the NBA earlier this summer, but since then it has been rather quiet. The Nets understandably have been reluctant to entertain trade offers for their superstar forward, and Durant by all indications is sticking to his trade demands out of the Big Apple.

Monday morning, Shams Charania of The Athletic suggested the Atlanta Hawks attempted to get in on the Durant sweepstakes last month. Charania reports the Hawks offered John Collins, De’Andre Hunter and a draft pick for Durant, according to sources.

This doesn’t seem to be the most competitive offer for Durant, as the Nets have been asking for a king’s ransom in their reported asking price with other teams. They have wanted both star players and significant draft capital by all indications, something Atlanta offered neither of if the reported offer is indeed true.

The Hawks appear to remain a significant longshot for Durant’s services, as they don’t have the young superior talent or draft capital that other teams can offer for the future Hall of Famer Durant. Atlanta, like any other team, had to make their pitch when an all-time great became available, but it appears when Durant is finally moved it will be to somewhere other than Atlanta.

We are now less than six weeks away from the NBA preseason while Durant continues to wait for a potential trade. It remains to be seen if the Nets will find an offer they like by the start of the regular season, which is about eight weeks away.

Stay tuned.