Atlanta Hawks roundtable: How many wins for the Hawks in the 2022-23 regular season?

Peachtree Hoops’ staff is back with another Atlanta Hawks roundtable ahead of the 2022-23 season. With this week’s schedule release out of the way, let’s dive in and see how many wins the Hawks might come away with during the regular season this time around.

Draft Kings has the Hawks over/under total for 2022-23 at 46.5 wins as of now. Do you agree with that number, and do you expect Atlanta to go over or under that mark?

Zach Hood: The total seems about right, as the Hawks should be better than they were last season from a win-loss perspective (for a variety of reasons). The East is tough these days, however, so it’s tough to pencil Atlanta as a 50-win team heading into the season after an up-and-down 2021-22 campaign. I would tentatively pick the Hawks to go over the 46.5 mark, but not super confidently.

Malik Brown: I’m going to say slightly under. With this team adding a few different pieces, I think it will take some time for them to gel. Towards the end of the season, I believe they’ll be ready to go on a run, and rotations will be solidified as well. If everything goes good to start and everyone stays healthy, I can see a route where they can win over 46 games.

Wes Morton: I would go slightly under at around 44 wins, but that’s primarily based on the lack of depth. While I believe the Hawks will have a more varied offense that can take them farther in the postseason with a shallower rotation, over the course of an 82 game season depth is critical and I worry about the lack of ball handling should either of the two star players miss time.

Graham Chapple: I took the over last year and I remember most of us did and they somehow only ended up a few wins off that in the end despite everything that happened. My gut says under but I’ll be optimistic and take the over again this season. I believe the Murray addition will really help, even though the bench isn’t as strong as last season, the Bogdan Bogdanovic factor is a looming one, and De’Andre Hunter’s availability is always cause for concern. I like the top-end talent enough and the potential synergy to take the over but I realize the under is entirely in play.

Glen Willis: They probably get in the range of 47-48 wins if they have really good health up and down the roster this season. And they start this year with Bogdan Bogdanovic as a question mark. Hunter would need to have his healthiest season. And they don’t have the offensive depth they had the last couple of years. So, it’s hard to feel good about that. Apart from finding a way to add a bit more depth, especially at point guard, they probably come up a bit short of the mark unless they can significantly elevate their play on the defensive end of the court. Right now I would project them to win about 45 games.

