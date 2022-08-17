Regular season schedule released for 2022-23 Atlanta Hawks

The 2022-23 NBA regular season schedule is finally upon us, as we have a full 82-game slate of Atlanta Hawks basketball to look forward following Wednesday afternoon’s release. The Hawks, as previously reported, will open the new season at home in State Farm Arena vs. the Houston Rockets on Oct. 19.

Another big note as always with the Hawks schedule is MLK Jr. Day. The Hawks will host the Miami Heat on TNT at 3:30 pm ET on Jan. 16 as part of the NBA’s MLK Jr. Day slate. Atlanta is set to be on national TV 18 times in total, including matchups vs. the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers in November. The Hawks are set to be on ESPN five times, NBA TV ten times and TNT three times.

Trae Young and newly acquired guard Dejounte Murray will look to form a chemistry and get the Hawks out to a quick start this season. Atlanta has played from behind the past two regular seasons, so a strong start to the season will be important to avoid playing from behind in the standings again during the 2022-23 season.

Atlanta has a big west coast road trip in early January, with four games all in California over a six day span. The Hawks also start February with a five-game road trip out west. Both of those trips could be challenging as they feature some of the top talent out west.

Here is the full Hawks schedule for the 2022-23 season: